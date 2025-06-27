Jews: this is your ticket to freedom
I wrote the following on Twitter after reading a thread by a Jewish woman in Vermont. She’s in shock, and understandably distressed, at what seems to her to be “antisemitism” in Vermont. Our legislature and public officials have all adopted the fRee frEe pAleSTine line.
Like most Jews seeing this hit them personally for the first time, she incorrectly b…
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