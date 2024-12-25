It's coming around again
The Christmas presents have been opened. The Carpenters’ Christmas album (thank you, Holly) is playing on the record player. Breakfast has been eaten.
What’s left of my family, the good people, are together today and all is right with the world. For many years, neither my sister nor I were sure we would ever have Christmases like this. We are blessed no…
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