Is it a "fringe"?
the problem runs deeper
Before you read this, you may want to read Andrew Doyle’s piece that I commenting on. I am partially disagreeing with Mr. Doyle’s characterization; that’s all. This is not a “slam” piece, it’s not personal, and I have no ill will toward Andrew Doyle; I quite like his work.
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