"If a white person said that"
We are under an extraordinary blinding spell in the West. I used to be under this spell in every way, but I can see it now because it’s broken for me. What I’d like to know is how to break it for others.
The spell is this: Bigoted, libelous, brutal, inhuman statements that would get a person expelled from society and the economy if they were uttered abo…
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