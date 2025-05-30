Idolatry and vicious gay men
Just a short one for exemplary purposes. I’ll have a lot more to say about many much, much more profane and obscene things said to me by gay men about this issue coming up on this weekend’s Disaffected.
This example is a mild one. It’s covertly narcissistic, rather than being obviously deranged and aggressive. But it’s actually much more wicked for tryi…
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