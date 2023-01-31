I don't wanna talk about it right now
When something distressing happens, I retreat and lick my wounds. And I like to indulge in a little private self-pity. For a while, until I can handle it better.
This is one of my go-to self-pity songs. Really does it for me. Maybe it’ll do it for some of you, if you’re having a similar day.
”When I am afraid, one word of kindness, it can save me”
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