I almost died 15 minutes ago
incivility is going to actually kill people
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The headline is not an exaggeration. I am not doing rhetorical hyperbole. I mean that I actually almost died in a T-bone car wreck 15 minutes ago.
What’s more disturbing to me is how calm I am as I type this. This kind of incident has become so frequent that it doesn’t trigger my adre…
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