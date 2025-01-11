Housewifing
The best part of Kevin and his contractor friend Phil being at my house this week building the studio is that I get to housewife.
See, I’m that kind. The domestic sphere is my jam; nothing makes me happier than being tucked into my hobbit hole with everything I need. I’d much rather “cook for the boys” and do their laundry and errands than do the sawing…
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