Hey, thanks friends!
This has been a distressing week for everyone, and it’s been madcap with work and show responsibilities for me and Kevin; I haven’t had time to write any longer essays, but more will be coming.
I just want all of you who subscribe to know how much I appreciate you. It’s a blessing to have people interested enough in what we do, and what I write, to subs…
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