Held Hostage-the undoing of an American city
episode 136
PLEASE SHARE THIS EPISODE
We threw out the entire script we had ready for tonight's show to bring you something more important—the undoing of representative democracy in an American city.
Join us to watch and listen to the hysteria, abuse, and threats hurled for hours at the meeting of the Burlington Vermont City Council on August 14. Radical activists, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.