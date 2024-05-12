Happy mother's day
To all of you dedicated mothers, I wish you a happy mother’s day.
Yours is the most important vocation in the world. And unless you’re rich and nannied, it’s one of the hardest full-time careers. There has never been any such thing as a “non-working mother” aside from the idle rich (or the idle poor in some cases).
I hope you have a lovely day with your…
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