Good morning, my liege
Shredder is one of those cats you just know is a “person”. I get that uncanny feeling looking at him sometimes that he knows exactly what’s going on, and that he thinks in full, complete English sentences.
Leaving aside sentimental anthropomorphization, he’s as much a king among cats as he looks. Neighborhood bruiser who defends his territory (and tries…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.