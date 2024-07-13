God Save Us
For years many of us have been warning about the left. About their dark, disordered character. About the wicked Satanic spell they’ve been under.
About how they wanted their political opponents dead. About how they wanted their family and friends dead (even though they would never say it out loud).
About how they were engaging in a Cluster B reversal, c…
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