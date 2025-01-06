Goblins
This is a repost from August of 2023. What it chronicles is nowhere near over. The Trump election did not magically erase the physical and spiritual sickness baked into millions in America and across the west.
The goblins are still here in force. It’s going to take at least a generation to turn this around, if we have the will to do it, which I am not s…
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