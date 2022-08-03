Gay men on "Team Terf"
Gay men who claim they're on "Team TERF":
You will be until they turn on you, too. And they will. They hate men. They hate men qua men.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No. They don't only hate bad male behavior. They hate *men*.
Why? Because they…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.