Funeral for a Fried Friend
An unexpected tragedy of the pandemic has come to pass. You note how the grocery store started carrying all kinds of "odd" foods. With supply chain problems, regional brands of food started appearing that you'd never seen before to replace the usual brands they couldn't get.
One of these brought a jubilee to my Yankee grocery stores---bulk sized bags of…
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