First draft thoughts on masculinity
I realize I’ve been writing the script for this week’s show through an almost manic amount of tweeting. This isn’t a great idea considering how deranging Twitter is (‘X’ whatever), but it is helping consolidate and figure out what I think.
This topic exercises me; it’s pretty much a new frontier in the change of public discourse: that masculinity is alm…
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