Finding the devil in legislative details
This is a story I wrote for the excellent site Wokespy. The site a great pit-stop for up to date quick hits on the worst of woke from around the country. I hope you’ll check it out. This is a longer piece I wrote that drops the humor in order to explain a concept that affects all of our lives, but that most don’t know very much about.
I spent 20 years…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.