Female Narcissism: Motorist Edition
10 to 15 years ago, if I got cut off on the road, tailgated, or done with any other poor or dangerous driver behavior, I could reliably predict that the driver would be a young man.
Today, I can reliably predict that it will be a woman. And not just young women. Middle-aged women too.
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