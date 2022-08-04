Expose Yourself
Ten years ago I pulled over after crossing the (former) Tappan Zee bridge and took a Klonopin and cried for 20 minutes until the drug started working. If you don’t know why, take a moment and look up an image of that bridge.
Maybe you still don’t get why crossing that bridge would put me into hysteria. If so, that’s good.
But some of you know what a str…
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