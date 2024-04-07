Ex-Antifa member interviewed
Disaffected, Episode 166
Join us at 9 pm US Eastern time on Youtube Sunday, April 7!
—This week we talk to an EX-ANTIFA member, Ty King, about his own family dysfunction and how it softened him for the extremist movement.
—Our narcissistic age has made abusive behavior publicly acceptable, including domestic abuse. We analyze a short video showing a narcissistic woman mentally b…
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