Et tu, Substack?
Substack people, I really like what you’ve created here, and thank you.
But my guard is up now and I don’t trust you. I’m marking time until you decide to make Substack into something writers like me don’t want. That will be the time I pull up stakes and shut my Substack down and go somewhere else.
You tipped your hand with the forced participation in y…
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