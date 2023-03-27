Escape from Mask Mountain
Episode 113
-The mania to protect children by surgically mutilating them is sweeping the country with Democratic states rushing to legalize child abduction and shield parents and doctors from out of state courts if they try to stop a child from being transed.
-While the rest of us have escaped from Mask Mountain the holdouts in places like Portland are having funer…
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