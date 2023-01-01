Episode 100-Happy New Year!
This is an episode unlike any we’ve done. You’ve got to watch it.
-California Democrat Katie Porter fires a staffer who "gave her Covid" and left Katie's children with "no one to care for them". Maybe it's Cluster B?
-Story time! From little gay boy Josh through a college evening with Quentin Crisp. There will be phone pranks on radio stations and old w…
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