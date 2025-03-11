Don't Forget
what they did to us
I’ll be republishing some of my articles from the time of the alleged pandemic. The forgetting of recent history is already happening, and it’s not acceptable. This era was just yesterday. It was so extreme, so anti-human, so un-American, that it cannot be forgotten.
No one has paid any legal or real social price for any of what our government and media…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.