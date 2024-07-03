Domestic abuse at scale
As most readers know, I believe the West is now a Cluster B society governed by the rules of narcissistic abuse. But I want you to think of it in terms of domestic abuse. Child abuse, spousal abuse. Almost all domestic abuse has Cluster B (narcissism) at its root.
Someone posted a Tweet that lets me give a very clear, specific example of what I mean whe…
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