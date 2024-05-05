Does child abuse cause homosexuality?
Disaffected, May 4, 2024
Premiering at 9 pm Sunday on Youtube, we’ve got a conversation tonight that’s too hot for most shows to handle. Join us to talk with Joseph Sciambra, a writer and blogger who is not afraid to notice the correlation between child abuse and homosexuality. Drawing on his own experience, he discusses the connection and shows the decades of literature and re…
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