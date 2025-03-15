Doctors in the Days of Covid
I am republishing some of my essays from the days of the alleged pandemic. Our notoriously short memories are already fading, and society cannot afford to forget how insane we went. We lost our constitutional rights, thousands or more lost their livelihoods, and people lost their lives due to bad medical protocols and to dangerous “vaccines.”
Note carefu…
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