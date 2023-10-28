Disaffected tonight at 8
-George Floyd was not murdered by a cop. His autopsy found no signs of suffocation or windpipe damage. What it did find was lethal levels of fentanyl. We knew this three years ago, but it's coming back around again as a new lawsuit by a Minnesota prosecutor exposes the lies.
-Sadistic psychopathy is so normalized that teenaged boys are filming themselves…
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