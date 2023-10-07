Disaffected on SATURDAY now!
We’re premiering the show on a new date and time for your delectation.
Disaffected is out at 8 pm US Eastern Time on Saturdays starting tonight, October 7.
Only on RUMBLE on Saturday.
The show will repeat at the regular time on Youtube, 9 pm Sunday.
Coming up:
We'll check back in on our story from last week about the Bloomberg News article that claimed 94…
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