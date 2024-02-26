Disaffected: Episode 160, Feb 24, 2024
—The media and politicians have gone off the deep end accusing Libs of TikTok of responsibility for the death of a "non-binary" girl in Oklahoma. We annotate the narcissistic abuses and reversals that drive this exploitation, showing how the same thing is going on in towns around the country.
—Potpourri du Moquerie is back! We visit the ancestral birthin…
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