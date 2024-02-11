Disaffected: Episode 158
February 11, 2024
-This week's episode discusses the total disconnection from reality that abides in the West. We are in complete denial of the truth from the White House down to the family dinner table, and it may be the death of us.
-President Joe Biden's failing memory is apparent to everyone, and now it's been "officially confirmed" in the special counsel's report on…
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