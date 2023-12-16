Disaffected, Episode 150: December 16, 2023
Disaffected, Episode 150, December 16, 2023
Live chat premiere on Rumble at 8 pm US Eastern
-Surprise guest cohost!
-The White House's "Dr." Jill Biden has released the annual Christmas video, apparently directed by Stanley Kubrick. This video has *everything*: gurning Gen Z dancers, canned foley tap-dance sounds, and giant stupid flowers on heads for no d…
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