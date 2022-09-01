Dear Sarah Lawrence College
Dear my alma mater,
You are so full of woke shit I'm ashamed to tell people I have a degree from Sadie Lou.
I wouldn't let any child in my care anywhere near your recruiting booth.
You, SLC, are part of the problem with this country. You are a prime example of the relativist, postmodern, nihilistic, Marxist turn that's made this country miserable.
You ar…
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