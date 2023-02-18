Cluck cluck peck peck
“James Lindsay is own worst enemy. His message can’t be heard because he’s so obnoxious!”
”People would listen to you more if you weren’t so angry. I’m only trying to help you spread your message!”
”You catch more flies with honey than vinegar!”
1. No, he isn’t. Your tender sensibilities, and your schoolmarm orientation to the world, are misleading you.
Yo…
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