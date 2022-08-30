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Hi everyone,
Posting has been slow as I’ve been out of town helping family with a medical emergency.
In other news, Twitter has banned Disaffected’s account again. No reason given. No specific action cited. Just “you broke our rules.”
That’s it for us and Twitter. It is an abusive, Kafka-esque platform. It is pure Cluster B. We’re not going to cooperate w…
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