Burlington is persecuting a good man
you can help
On this week’s Disaffected, we interviewed my friend Bill Oetjen. He’s a retired schoolteacher facing civil fines from our woke city government for speaking out against the trans medical abuse of children and the destruction of women’s private spaces.
Oh, the city claims they’re merely ticketing Bill for “property defacement” because he put stickers on…
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