Breaking Biden: episode 178
-We'll go through the historically bad debate performance of President Joe Biden and bring you both tears and laughter (that's the only way to get through this).
-Podcaster Mike Harlow joins us to talk about what it's like to go from being a leftie to a conservative when you're a gay guy from New York City. Bonus: street videos of Mike interviewing hist…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.