Book Review: The Children We Left Behind
Author Adam B. Coleman was my recent guest on Disaffected. He has a new book coming out in April, which I’ve reviewed for The Blaze. Here’s a teaser from the review, which you can read in full on the The Blaze’s site (no paywall).
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