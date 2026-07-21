Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Rogue Psychologist's avatar
Rogue Psychologist
11m

Thank you for this wee bit of Hilarity. Just what I needed

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ado's avatar
ado
8m

All I can say is… cute

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