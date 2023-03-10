All on our own
a musical interlude
Come back with me almost 30 years to a time when it seemed, for a moment, like it was going to be OK. Social strife seemed low. People were closer to being people, not avatars of identity on 24 hour display.
Come back with me to a time when we still had a shared culture, and Madonna was beautiful.
Those days are over.
If you’re walking the road alone to…
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