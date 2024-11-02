A Song For You
A republication
This morning I was sitting in front of the fireplace with coffee and two dozing cats. It’s a rainy day, it’s quiet, and I reached for Karen Carpenter.
If you believe that you don’t like The Carpenters, or if you only remember them as that “weird, square” brother-sister duo who sang treacly 70s tracks, I hope to persuade you to listen again.
This morning…
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