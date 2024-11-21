A Certain Age
A moment out of time happened to me yesterday in the main aisle at Walmart.
A lady smiled at me from the past and the present. She stood there in all of her five feet, nearing 90 years old. She had stopped her cart to take off her red soft leather gloves, tugging at them finger by finger until they were folded and ready for her pocketbook. Had it been 19…
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