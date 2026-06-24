You've been pacified by lies
a follow-up to "Bring Back Flogging"
This is an addendum to the piece I recently wrote about bringing back flogging as criminal punishment. If you haven’t read it, it’s a good idea to do so first:
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Resistance to the notion of bringing back real punishment in the West comes from an unspoken moral norm that we have silently absorbed for years. It’s never articulated out loud.
That norm is this:
“There is nothing a person can do, there is no crime so heinous, that he loses the legitimate claim to the caring and concern that we accord to normal, non-abusive people.”
Put another way, it means that even if he rapes a woman and kills her, he is still automatically entitled to the same degree of care, concern, and humanitarian treatment.
This moral norm is morally corrupt. It is the antithesis of justice. It is a socialist idea that redistributes emotional care and concern “equally” just as socialism does with capital.
It can also be described as a mother’s response. It is a grave mistake to apply motherly concern to non-motherly domains. The mother naturally feels love for her child almost no matter what. Even if he is convicted of a great crime, she will still love him. This is natural and understandable, and a necessary, unavoidable part of having something we call “mothers.” This psychology evolves to protect offspring.
But it has been off the motherhood reservation for years. There is a reason we don’t let a mother’s weeping sway the court when it imposes sentence on her murderer son. Yet, that is exactly what we do at societal scale. We let “a mother’s tears” control our response to psychopaths, criminals, and human scum. We have put ourselves in this bondage because we refuse to tell the feminine NO.
Bad people who commit outrageous crimes against others and society can, in fact, forfeit their claim to the moral concern we extend toward the good and the non-criminal.
In its most extreme expression, it means that a man can forfeit his right to live by committing crimes so extreme that he is executed.
Ultra-modern 20th and 21st century, first world, soft and gentle “morals” are not, actually moral.
No. Being soft and gentle this way is not “rising above.” It is not “taking the high road.”
It is an act of contempt and aggression toward stable society and citizens of good behavior and good will. It is lowering ourselves—and forcibly lowering others—into a gutter of violence, fraud, and intimidation.
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First a Note, then a Post, and now a follow up. I expect this to be a subject on this week's show.
The flogging will continue until morale improves.
Maybe we could consider what is actually "cruel and unusual". To me, "cruel" would be something like gratuitous torture. Spanish Inquisition stuff, like when the inquisitors created a device that sliced off a woman's nipples (I saw this in a Spanish museum). Or, "cruel" could be executing someone so that they suffer, like a crucifixion or getting the Vlad treatment.
But it would not be "cruel" to flog, or cane, or to put someone in stocks in a public venue—pain and/or humiliation as deterrent.
As for "unusual", let's make effective deterrents "usual".