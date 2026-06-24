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okboomer's avatar
okboomer
1h

First a Note, then a Post, and now a follow up. I expect this to be a subject on this week's show.

The flogging will continue until morale improves.

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Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
2h

Maybe we could consider what is actually "cruel and unusual". To me, "cruel" would be something like gratuitous torture. Spanish Inquisition stuff, like when the inquisitors created a device that sliced off a woman's nipples (I saw this in a Spanish museum). Or, "cruel" could be executing someone so that they suffer, like a crucifixion or getting the Vlad treatment.

But it would not be "cruel" to flog, or cane, or to put someone in stocks in a public venue—pain and/or humiliation as deterrent.

As for "unusual", let's make effective deterrents "usual".

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