You're not the only one who sees it
A must-read essay by Tessa Lena
Writing is hard for me right now. There are many topics I want to dive into, but some difficulties are taking my attention right now. When those happen, for me, the now ever-present sense of the world as wrong, off-kilter, false, and surreal becomes harder to manage.
I’ve used the films The Stepford Wives and Invasion of the Body Snatchers as metaphors …
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