You're not obliged to perform emotions
you don't have to feel them either
Readers: I’m going to use the formulation “You are thinking,” and “you are feeling” in this essay. It’s a general you, and it’s aimed at people who are reading who I know are thinking and feeling some of the things I describe. I recognize that it won’t apply to many of you.
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