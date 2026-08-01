The fact that we have a term in common use, “grammar nazi,” is the demonstration of what I’m about to write.

There’s something very wrong with the way almost all modern Westerners think about time, tradition, and standards. This is pan-political. It’s not just leftists. It’s everyone.

Modern Westerners are intensely hostile to any efforts to preserve tradition, to use correct grammar, to any criticism of fashionable changes with downsides.

Any attempt to even point out changes is often met with angry claims that no such changes ever happen.

If they do happen, one is quickly assured that changes don’t matter. Then one is assured that thinking that the changes matter, and not liking the changes, is “cringe.”

The hostility seems to boil down to: “Don’t you dare try to preserve any standard, anything that’s not immediately modern, and don’t you dare suggest that I have ever said or done something foolishly just because it was fashionable.”

Even among older people, there’s anger right under the surface at any attempt to preserve an etiquette of any kind.

To preserve ways of speaking of any kind.

To preserve the distinction between formal public speech and private informal speech.

To preserve standards of dress and decorum.

As a culture, we are fundamentally hostile to this. That is obvious to anyone who tries to even notice rapid fashion-based shifts in language, dress, or interaction. You are not allowed to notice these things. If you do, you will be told that you’re crazy and the shift isn’t happening, or that it is happening but you’re “weird” to care, and that you’re “controlling” for asking people to notice it and consider doing differently.

The unspoken baseline assumptions behind this are:



Old things are embarrassing. Value is found in the newness of a practice or fashion.

It’s embarrassing to care about preserving language, manners, or culture. It means you’re old, and being old is embarrassing.

If my kids make fun of it, I must make fun of it too. I will mock myself for being stupid and old, and I will mock my spouse and my age-cohort friends so that the kids observing think I’m cool.

Del Cross v suggested this was a hangover of the hippie-era hedonism. I suspect he’s right; this does seem to come out of the Boomer-youth-era’s default stance of flippancy and contempt for anything their parents or grandparents or ancestors valued.

One thing I do know: it’s not a universal historical practice. Hating all standards, and mocking anything that wasn’t up to the minute, only began happening at this level in the mid 20th century.

If you, reader, are a person who thinks that caring about language, vocabulary, and standards, is “being controlling” or is “stupid lol” or whatever, I have a question you need to answer:

Why do you send your children to school?