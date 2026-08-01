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Disaffected Newsletter

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Karen Lynch's avatar
Karen Lynch
6h

I read the New York Post. About 5 years ago, and gathering downhill speed in the last 2 years, I really started noticing that there aren’t even attempts at editing for grammar, punctuation, subject-verb agreement, and lately even for comprehensibility. And if I make a comment about these blatant errors, I am mocked. This is not a good thing. It signals another step toward “Idiocracy.”

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Gathering Goateggs's avatar
Gathering Goateggs
7h

Modernity has finally ground my spirit down. I’m done being a grammar Nazi. From now on I’m an Oxford commanist.

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