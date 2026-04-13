Young Adults’ Real Crisis Isn’t Affordability — It’s Lifestyle Expectation Inflation
My latest for The Federalist
Here’s a preview—I hope you’ll read the rest at The Federalist. There’s no paywall there, and your clicks help them stay in business. When they stay in business, freelance writers like me can get work (and there’s precious little of it left). Thanks!
-Josh
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The lifestyle expectations of the typical working- and middle-class American are driven by a one-way ratchet that only goes up. What we treat as the minimum for a “normal,” well-provisioned life looks like what only aristocrats could expect or achieve until very recently.
From conversations about the “necessity” of daycare to the desire for one car for every driver in a household to the notion of the “starter home,” what ordinary Americans think is the baseline outstrips what even the wealthiest of their ancestors could afford.
A recent viral post on X asked:
“[W]hy don’t more people use their own parents/kid’s grandparents for childcare as opposed to daycare/preschool/nannies (which seem more common)?”
With some 1.4 million views and 4,000 comments, as of this writing, the post naturally generated discussion, bickering, and complaints. But what’s more interesting than the answers people gave are the assumptions behind the question. What we describe today as “child care” used to be called “mothering.” It is taken for granted today that modern families “need” professional, outside child care, that it’s normal and causes no problems for children when Mom and Dad outsource their duties to paid professional strangers, and that it’s a burden or an oppression that the average working family can’t afford “carers.”
This is lifestyle expectation inflation, and it’s not limited to the topic of daycare. Unlike the parents of Generation X, many modern parents think every child needs his own bedroom, every driver needs his own car, and that buying a “starter home” with plans to trade up to a McMansion is just “the basics.”
. . .read the whole article here.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A good read, Josh. Appreciated this bit:
"More than one thing can be true at once. It's true that housing is often unaffordable compared to a few decades ago, and it’s true that recent college grads are swimming in student loan debt they can’t pay because the jobs they thought they were training for don’t exist."
I know it's anecdotal, but many can relate, as I know what it's like to drive around in a 1997 Dodge Intrepid clunker car on a newbie journalist's salary in the rapaciously expensive DC metro area and rent a cheap apartment with roommates for several years, well into my 30s.
It took me much longer to get started in life than I thought it would. I call that protracted season "the scraping days." I wasn't swamped with student debt (only about $38,000 when I graduated, and it took me 12 years to pay off), but it was still tough. You're not wrong about distorted expectations and how they govern our thinking. And yes, some millennials have a terrible entitlement mentality. And simultaneously, it IS enormously demoralizing when you work hard, try to do everything "right," live clean and frugal, and you still spin your economic wheels for years. It's salt in the wound, too, when you're raised with the idea that if you go to college and get good grades, you'll be set. Pffffft, no. The rude awakening many in my generation got was how untrue that was, even with calibrated expectations.
As for pricey child care, the reason it has become such a thing? A huge factor is fraying social bonds. We tend to forget how much the massive family breakdown affects this.
When I was growing up in the '50s and '60s, our family of four was quite content in a 1,400 square foot house. My dad always had a decent used car. We had Sears Kenmore appliances. Now, it seems like people can't get by without at least a 2,500 square foot house, and HGTV has convinced everyone they need a high-end kitchen filled with restaurant-quality appliances that cost as much as a new car used to cost (and now a new car costs as much as a house used to cost). Yes, expectations have got out of control.