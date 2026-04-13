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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
Apr 13Edited

A good read, Josh. Appreciated this bit:

"More than one thing can be true at once. It's true that housing is often unaffordable compared to a few decades ago, and it’s true that recent college grads are swimming in student loan debt they can’t pay because the jobs they thought they were training for don’t exist."

I know it's anecdotal, but many can relate, as I know what it's like to drive around in a 1997 Dodge Intrepid clunker car on a newbie journalist's salary in the rapaciously expensive DC metro area and rent a cheap apartment with roommates for several years, well into my 30s.

It took me much longer to get started in life than I thought it would. I call that protracted season "the scraping days." I wasn't swamped with student debt (only about $38,000 when I graduated, and it took me 12 years to pay off), but it was still tough. You're not wrong about distorted expectations and how they govern our thinking. And yes, some millennials have a terrible entitlement mentality. And simultaneously, it IS enormously demoralizing when you work hard, try to do everything "right," live clean and frugal, and you still spin your economic wheels for years. It's salt in the wound, too, when you're raised with the idea that if you go to college and get good grades, you'll be set. Pffffft, no. The rude awakening many in my generation got was how untrue that was, even with calibrated expectations.

As for pricey child care, the reason it has become such a thing? A huge factor is fraying social bonds. We tend to forget how much the massive family breakdown affects this.

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4 replies by Josh Slocum and others
Cary Cotterman's avatar
Cary Cotterman
8d

When I was growing up in the '50s and '60s, our family of four was quite content in a 1,400 square foot house. My dad always had a decent used car. We had Sears Kenmore appliances. Now, it seems like people can't get by without at least a 2,500 square foot house, and HGTV has convinced everyone they need a high-end kitchen filled with restaurant-quality appliances that cost as much as a new car used to cost (and now a new car costs as much as a house used to cost). Yes, expectations have got out of control.

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