You'll be surprised
to find how free you can be
Take heart! You, the one with the abusive parents. The mother you don't speak to, the father who never loved you.
Time, and recognition of reality, really will heal so much. Not everything. Not by a long shot. I don't think I'll ever be completely normal in my mind. But it can be so much better than you think.
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