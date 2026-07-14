—A note on tone: In this piece I address the reader as “you” quite a bit. That is a general “you.” It’s the “you” comprising Americans and Westerners who have fallen under the sway of our broken modern culture. If you’re not one of them, then you are not the “you” I’m addressing.

I should not feel compelled to put such a disclaimer at the top. That I do feel compelled is evidence of the problems I discuss in this piece. What I’m doing here in this introduction is soothing the feelings of adults in a way no writer would have had to do 40 years ago.

Apologies, but that’s where we are in 2026.

—Josh

Do you want a return to normal? Then you have to accept that the only way we get to return to normal is to say things that you’ve been trained to flinch at.

Things that are Not Nice.

On Disaffected this past Sunday, I talked about how saying normal things has become “misogynist/right-wing coded”. I have a reputation for saying “extreme” things. Trouble is, those things are not “extreme.” They’re only 2020s Extreme (TM).

While I’m more disagreeable than average, I’m not “extreme” by any standard reasonable people would have recognized a few decades ago. Part of why men like me are called “extreme” is because having normative male attitudes—reality is real, plain speech is best, you are responsible for yourself, whining should be mocked—has been socially pathologized. Having boundaries is called “being abusive.” Failing to accept lies, misdirection, and emotional manipulation is called “not being a team player.”

Another way to put this is that the cultural father has been demoted and replaced by the cultural (devouring) mother. We’re out of balance. Here’s the part a lot of well-meaning people don’t want to accept: getting back to balance is going to require privileging a male, fatherly response much, much harder than seems “comfortable.” For a time, we’re going to have to remove our thumb from the distaff side of the scale and push down hard on the other side.

Like this.

If you don’t recognize the picture, you’re not as fully triggered as I’d like you to be. It’s a still from the wildly popular 50s sitcom Father Knows Best.

Millions of people are dissatisfied with our culture. They mourn the loss of manners, etiquette, rearing children to be responsible. They’re tired of failing public education that cannot instill 6th-grade reading and math skills by graduation. They’re extremely sick of being told that heterosexuality, having a family, and being white, are acts of colonization and abuse against poor widdle victims.

Are you one of those millions tired of this? I am too. There is a solution, or at least the start of a solution.

But you’re going to have to accept that you may not Super-Like (TM) that solution. Getting back to reality requires recognizing and speaking reality, and those are the things you’ve been persuaded to reject, to flinch at. Learn to stop flinching at things that wouldn’t startle you silly if you’d heard them 30 years ago.

That solution starts with Saying Not-Nice Things.

Here are some Not Nice things that have to be stated in public, without apology, repeatedly, until the tantrums stop:

—Black culture is corrupted and black people behave horribly. They must be corrected. That correction is going to have to come from white people, because we coddled and created this monster black culture. They’re not going to stop themselves. —There are far too many women in politics and positions of power. It has ruined trust and institutional credibility.

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